Harper memorial
Video

Minute's silence held across country for killed PC

Police forces from across the country held a minute's silence to remember PC Andrew Harper.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Thames Valley Police led the silence, which was observed by forces across the country, at 11:00 BST.

  • 23 Aug 2019