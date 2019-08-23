Media player
Minute's silence held across country for killed PC
Police forces from across the country held a minute's silence to remember PC Andrew Harper.
PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.
Thames Valley Police led the silence, which was observed by forces across the country, at 11:00 BST.
23 Aug 2019
