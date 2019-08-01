Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taxi driver 'lucky' to avoid Reading scaffolding collapse
A taxi driver has filmed the aftermath of a scaffolding collapse in Reading.
The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, injuring at least three people.
Jahangir Shan told BBC News he drove past the scaffolding "five or six seconds" before it collapsed.
"The first thing I thought about was my daughter's face, it brought tears to my eyes," he said.
"I was very lucky. It sounded like thunder. A lot of people were running down the road shouting out names hoping to get a response."
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-49196657/taxi-driver-lucky-to-avoid-reading-scaffolding-collapseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window