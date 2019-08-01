Video shows Reading scaffolding collapse scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reading scaffolding collapse: Video shows devastation at scene

Firefighters are searching for people feared trapped under a huge mound of collapsed scaffolding.

The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, Reading, injuring at least two people.

South Central Ambulance Service said the injured pair were suffering from chest pains and a head injury.

Louis Stead took this video at the scene.

  • 01 Aug 2019