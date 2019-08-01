Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reading scaffolding collapse: Video shows devastation at scene
Firefighters are searching for people feared trapped under a huge mound of collapsed scaffolding.
The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, Reading, injuring at least two people.
South Central Ambulance Service said the injured pair were suffering from chest pains and a head injury.
Louis Stead took this video at the scene.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-49164714/reading-scaffolding-collapse-video-shows-devastation-at-sceneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window