TV bailiff filmed entering house unlawfully

A bailiff from the television show Can't Pay? We'll Take it Away! entered a house unlawfully with a colleague.

A judge has ruled that lead enforcement officer Gary Brown, a star of the Channel Five show, should have made more thorough checks before entering the home in Bracknell in September.

The address had been given to a collection company by the real debtor, but residents Leigh Bozkurt and her partner Andrew Turner didn't owe any money.

Both bailiffs have apologised and Mr Brown said he should have "done more" to check the address.