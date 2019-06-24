Kylie sings with twins who lost their mum
Kylie surprises twins who lost their mum to cancer

Kylie Minogue was filmed surprising a pair of twins by joining them in a rendition of their late mother's favourite song.

A video of eight-year-olds Lauren and Sophie Cripps singing Kylie's hit Dancing to their dying mum went viral earlier this year.

After seeing the video, Kylie arranged for the pair to see her backstage at her concert at Blenheim Palace on Sunday.

Their father, Lee Cripps, from Thatcham in Berkshire, filmed the surprise and said Lauren and Sophie were "thrilled".

