'My kidneys are a time bomb'

Alport syndrome: Man's epic journey for kidney charity
Sam has a rare genetic disease called Alport syndrome that causes kidney failure so before he has to begin dialysis he is taking on a 6,000 mile charity challenge to cycle across Europe and complete a skydive in every major city he visits.
26 May 2019
