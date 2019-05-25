Video

When Sam Clarke was 10 years old, doctors told him his kidneys were "a bit of a time bomb".

Last year the 31-year-old from Reading was told they are likely to fail before the end of 2019.

Sam has a rare genetic disease called Alport syndrome that causes hearing loss, eye abnormalities and kidney failure.

Before he has to begin dialysis, Sam is taking on a 6,000 mile charity challenge to cycle across Europe and complete a skydive in every major city he visits.

Video journalist: Adam Paylor