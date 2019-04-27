Video

A figure skater is preparing to run the London Marathon in her ice skates in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Amy Barnes, from Woodley, Berkshire, has been skating for 16 years and competed at the British championships last year.

But she has taken on a new challenge and decided to try and run the 26-mile course in under six-and-a-half hours to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.