Figure skater to run London Marathon in ice skates
A figure skater is preparing to run the London Marathon in her ice skates in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.
Amy Barnes, from Woodley, Berkshire, has been skating for 16 years and competed at the British championships last year.
But she has taken on a new challenge and decided to try and run the 26-mile course in under six-and-a-half hours to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.
27 Apr 2019
