See-saw pair set new world record

Berkshire see-saw pair set new four-day record
Two men have completed their world record attempt by bouncing on a home made see-saw close to 80,000 times.
Richard March and Michael Jones started on Saturday in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.
The pair ate, slept and answered calls of nature while on the see-saw.
Their official record time of 80 hours and 10 minutes has to be verified by Guinness.
17 Apr 2019
