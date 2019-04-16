Police team up with mental health nurses
Mental health nurses join police officers on duty

Police in Berkshire have stopped more than 150 mental health patients from being sectioned or detained unnecessarily in cells over the past year.

Officers credit an initiative where mental health nurses join them on duty for an evening.

Thames Valley Police said the "invaluable" service saves officers' time because the nurses have access to medical records.

There are now calls for the evening patrol to be made permanent.

