Berkshire see-saw pair attempt bounce marathon
Two men have begun an attempt to set a world record for the longest time spent continuously on a see-saw.
Richard March and Michael Jones started on Saturday in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.
The pair are eating, sleeping and answering calls of nature on the giant homemade machine.
They aim to finish on Tuesday night after bouncing about 60,000 times.
Reporter: Matt Graveling
14 Apr 2019
