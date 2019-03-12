Fire closes town centre
Video

Maidenhead fire: Derelict nightclub destroyed

A former nightclub in a town centre has been destroyed by a fire.

Roads around the Roma club in Maidenhead are "likely to be closed for some time" as crews continue to put out the flames.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 50 firefighters were at the scene. No casualties have been reported and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

