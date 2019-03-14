The school where to learn to DJ
The school where pupils learn to DJ

Pupils at a school for children with special needs are taking special lessons in DJing.

As well as tapping into their love of music, the sessions at Addington School, Reading, help improve their communication and listening skills.

Video journalist: Natalie Verney

