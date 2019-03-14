Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The school where pupils learn to DJ
Pupils at a school for children with special needs are taking special lessons in DJing.
As well as tapping into their love of music, the sessions at Addington School, Reading, help improve their communication and listening skills.
Video journalist: Natalie Verney
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window