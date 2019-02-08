Video

A car was filmed being driven into a ditch in an attempt to evade police.

Thames Valley Police said the motorist had been "chased around all night" ahead of the crash at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday in Bracknell.

Posting the footage in a tweet, TVP Road Policing confirmed there had been no injuries in the crash, which happened at the Nine Mile Ride junction, off Bagshot Road.

It added that the driver was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.