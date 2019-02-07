The penguin fan whose wish came true
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Penguins visit Windsor care home to make dream come true

Penguins have been used as a form of therapy in care homes.

The residents of Mountbatten Grange care home, in Windsor, Berkshire, were surprised by Charlie and Pringle, the Humboldt penguins.

Their visit was for a 92-year-old animal lover, Annie Thelwell.

  • 07 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'They bring the magic with them'