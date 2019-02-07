Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Penguins visit Windsor care home to make dream come true
Penguins have been used as a form of therapy in care homes.
The residents of Mountbatten Grange care home, in Windsor, Berkshire, were surprised by Charlie and Pringle, the Humboldt penguins.
Their visit was for a 92-year-old animal lover, Annie Thelwell.
07 Feb 2019
