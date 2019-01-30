Video

More than 200 years of archive for stationer WHSmith, held at the University of Reading, has revealed an unexpected Nazi connection for the shop.

The stationer, started in 1792, started out delivering newspapers but later diversified and set up bookstores and a subscription library service.

It also opened branches abroad, including in central Paris.

During World War Two, this store was occupied by the Nazis and became an outlet for propaganda.

The archive was donated to the University of Reading by WHSmith.