A man drove the wrong way on the M4 while he was almost four times over the drink-drive limit.

Police collided with Lee Johnson's van to stop the vehicle as it travelled down the westbound carriageway of the motorway near Reading.

Footage showed Johnson pass junction 11 and head towards oncoming traffic before a police car clipped the 44-year-old's red Citroen Berlingo.

At Reading Magistrates' Court, Johnson admitted dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and driving without insurance.

He will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court at a later date.

Thames Valley Police said Johnson, of Colman Road, London, was found with 120 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms.