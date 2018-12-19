Royal Mail's busiest week
Behind the Scenes: Royal Mail's busiest week

It is the busiest time of year for Royal Mail, who are processing millions of letters and parcels a day in the week running up to Christmas.

The BBC went behind the scenes at the Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre, where hundreds of people and machines are working around the clock to ensure the post reaches its destination.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

