Plastic Pollution: The giant whale puppet 'with a message'
With an accompaniment of lights, smoke and drums 'Big Blue', a giant whale puppet, will parade with a message for the planet.
Made largely from repurposed plastics, Beautiful Creatures Theatre created the whale puppet to highlight the build-up of plastic waste in oceans.
Big Blue's performance debuts on Saturday evening in Reading.
Video Journalist: Adam Paylor
23 Nov 2018
