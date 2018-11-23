Giant whale puppet parades with message
Plastic Pollution: The giant whale puppet 'with a message'

With an accompaniment of lights, smoke and drums 'Big Blue', a giant whale puppet, will parade with a message for the planet.

Made largely from repurposed plastics, Beautiful Creatures Theatre created the whale puppet to highlight the build-up of plastic waste in oceans.

Big Blue's performance debuts on Saturday evening in Reading.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

