Cancer treatment patients get beauty workshops
Learning you have cancer is traumatic and daunting. Losing your eyebrows, eyelashes and hair because of chemotherapy is demoralising and overwhelming.
A cancer charity is providing practical support for people struggling with the visible side effects of their treatment.
The free Look Good Feel Better workshops, led by volunteer beauticians at Royal Berkshire Hospital, are helping women increase their self-confidence when they need it most.
12 Nov 2018
