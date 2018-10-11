Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter footage shows M4 fatal crash scene
Aerial footage shows the scene of a crash involving a minibus and lorry on the M4 in which two people died.
The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on the eastbound carriageway between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.
Two people died at the scene. Six people were taken to hospital, three with life-threatening injuries.
It caused long tailbacks on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-45829580/helicopter-footage-shows-m4-fatal-crash-sceneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window