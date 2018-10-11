Video

Aerial footage shows the scene of a crash involving a minibus and lorry on the M4 in which two people died.

The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on the eastbound carriageway between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.

Two people died at the scene. Six people were taken to hospital, three with life-threatening injuries.

It caused long tailbacks on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.