'Our dream home has been ripped apart'

Video

British families whose homes have been ripped apart in the village of Pissouri say they feel abandoned by the Cypriot Government.

Peter and Kayt Field from Newbury and Herefordshire, Jeremy and Katherine Yeomans from Surrey, and Mick and Louise Ellis from Buckinghamshire have all spoken to BBC Inside Out South about the devastation that's been caused.

A geologist says the houses have been built on an active landslide.

Governments are responsible for compensating for natural disasters, however the Cypriot Government has been investigating for six years and has not agreed a landslide is to blame yet, so there have been no payouts.

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday at 19:30 BST.