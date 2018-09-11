Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Soapbox challenge fundraiser for Royal Berkshire Hospital
The Royal Berks Charity held its second annual Soapbox Challenge, raising money to support the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.
The carts, ranging from a First World War tank to a dustbin, had to navigate a downhill course scattered with straw bales and a jump.
-
11 Sep 2018
