How to get Britain's best facial hair

Mark East: The man with Britain's best facial hair
Mark East's extraordinary handlebar moustache has been officially awarded "best in show" at the 2018 British Moustache and Handlebar awards in Blackpool.
His facial hair gets lots of attention from celebrities in his job, as he works in security for film and television.
Mr East, from Arborfield, Berkshire, uses a tried and tested technique to keep his top lip in tip-top shape, a process which includes waxing and combing his moustache.
Video Journalists: Adam Whitty and Adam Paylor
12 Sep 2018
