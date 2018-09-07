'Make tool theft a specific offence'
When carpenter Micky Leng had his tools stolen from his van, he and other victims of theft in Reading started a campaign to the change the law.

The group wants the government to make tool theft a specific event, similar to metal theft, as a deterrent.

Thames Valley Police say there has been a 11.6% rise in thefts from vehicles in a year.

