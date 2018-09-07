Media player
Berkshire campaign to make tool theft a specific offence
When carpenter Micky Leng had his tools stolen from his van, he and other victims of theft in Reading started a campaign to the change the law.
The group wants the government to make tool theft a specific event, similar to metal theft, as a deterrent.
Thames Valley Police say there has been a 11.6% rise in thefts from vehicles in a year.
07 Sep 2018
