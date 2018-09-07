Cold War control tower opens to the public
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greenham Common control tower opens the public

The control tower at the former RAF base at Greenham Common has opened to the public after a refurbishment costing about £750,000.

When the US Air Force brought cruise missiles to the base in the 1980s activists established the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp and began a protest that lasted 19 years.

The control tower now houses a museum and cafe, and the surrounding landscape is public parkland.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 07 Sep 2018