Care home residents armchair games
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Berkshire care home residents compete in armchair games

Care home residents have taken part in a series of armchair games.

The event at the Walnut Close Residential Home included armchair football and the balloon bounce.

Games were designed to provide exercise for some of those in the home who aren't as active as they used to be.

  • 09 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'Robodog' helping people with dementia