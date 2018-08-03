'We've gone without so the kids can eat'
Salvation Army provides lunch for free school meal families

A scheme to help families who usually receive free school meals has been set up.

The Salvation Army is providing lunch on Thursdays for up to 70 people in Reading, there are about 5,500 children in the town who are eligible for free school meals.

The Trussell Trust, the UK's biggest network of food banks, has appealed for donations to help with an expected increase in demand for supplies during the summer holidays.

