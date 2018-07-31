'Humongous' wasps' nest found in cupboard

Media player
'Humongous' wasps' nest found in Newbury garage cupboard
One thing you really do not want to discover when opening a cupboard in your garage is to find a nest full of 10-15,000 wasps.
That is exactly what happened to a man in Newbury, Berkshire, who then had to call out Shane Jones, a local pest controller.
31 Jul 2018
