Video

A pop-up salon has provided a pampering day for the homeless.

Local business donated their time to the event in Reading, Berkshire, where people were given massages, a hair wash and cut, manicures, eyebrow shaping, free clothes and a meal.

The pamper day was run by More Lord London, an ethically sourced clothing company that donates to the homeless with every item of clothing purchased.

Video Journalist: Matt Graveling