Pamper day held for homeless people in Berkshire
A pop-up salon has provided a pampering day for the homeless.
Local business donated their time to the event in Reading, Berkshire, where people were given massages, a hair wash and cut, manicures, eyebrow shaping, free clothes and a meal.
The pamper day was run by More Lord London, an ethically sourced clothing company that donates to the homeless with every item of clothing purchased.
Video Journalist: Matt Graveling
26 Jul 2018
