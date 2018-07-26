Alpacas visit care home
Alpacas visit Reading care home to bring joy to residents

In order to awaken the senses and stimulate conversation between residents, a care home invited a couple of furry friends along.

The alpacas, Enzo and Scally, visited the Parkside care home in Reading as part of "therapy and enriching" activities.

