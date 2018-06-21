Study Youtuber says 'you've got this'

Unjaded Jade: YouTuber's encouragement after exam meltdown
The 'study YouTuber' UnJaded Jade is encouraging students not to buckle under exam stress after filming herself in tears following an A-level Biology exam.
The 18-year-old from Maidenhead in Berkshire runs a social media channel where she posts tips for revising.
She posted a video of herself in tears following a Biology A-level exam which she failed to finish. She says she has since been overwhelmed with messages of support.
