Horse hit by passing triathlon cyclists

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Horse hit' as Windsor Triathlon cyclists passes
A horse was hit and its rider was hurt as cyclists raced past them during a triathlon.
The rider calling herself "Jennifer Katherine" posted the footage showing the moment she and her horse were hit during the Windsor Triathlon on Sunday.
She said she wanted the video to raise safety awareness among different road users.
Organiser Human Race Events and the police are investigating the incident.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-44519642/horse-hit-as-windsor-triathlon-cyclists-passesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window