Reading Abbey Revealed
Reading Abbey re-opens after £3m repairs

The ruins of medieval Reading Abbey were closed 10 years ago when falling masonry led to fears over public safety.

The abbey, founded by Henry I in 1121, has undergone £3m worth of renovation work and will re-open on 16 June.

Visitors will once again be able to pass through the Abbey Gateway, where the last abbot of Reading was hung, drawn and quartered for "treason".

  • 16 Jun 2018
