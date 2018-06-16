Media player
Reading Abbey re-opens after £3m repairs
The ruins of medieval Reading Abbey were closed 10 years ago when falling masonry led to fears over public safety.
The abbey, founded by Henry I in 1121, has undergone £3m worth of renovation work and will re-open on 16 June.
Visitors will once again be able to pass through the Abbey Gateway, where the last abbot of Reading was hung, drawn and quartered for "treason".
16 Jun 2018
