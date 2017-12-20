Diver fulfils dying wish
Video

A diver has fulfilled his dying wish of scuba-diving one last time thanks to a charity.

Colin Clements, from Berkshire, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour 12 months ago.

Doctors said diving would place too much pressure on his brain, but he was able to fulfil his dream.

  • 20 Dec 2017
