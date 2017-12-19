Video

An artist has been showing off how he creates spectacular "snow window" paintings.

Tom Baker, who is from Sandhurst in Berkshire, spends his December travelling around the country creating spectacular displays.

He uses white snow spray and a variety of tools to wow his customers, working up to 19 hours a day in the run up to Christmas.

His clients vary from private home owners, to large companies and even celebrities.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore