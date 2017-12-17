Not everyone looks forward to Christmas

Media player
Poverty and loneliness impact millions at Christmas
Loneliness and poverty are problems that ruin Christmas for millions of people each year.
In response to this, a festive lunch was organised by Christian Community Action at Caversham Baptist church in Reading, for those in need.
Age UK say that 873,000 people will have little or no contact with others on Christmas Day and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates around 20% of the UK population is living in poverty.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
17 Dec 2017
