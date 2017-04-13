Fairies fight back after homes destroyed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kidlington fairies fight back after homes destroyed

Fairies in an Oxfordshire wood have started fighting back after evil-doers vandalised their homes.

Doors to fairy homes began popping up near Kidlington last year - but then they were destroyed.

They have since begun appearing again, this time with warning signs.

  • 13 Apr 2017