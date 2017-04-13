Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kidlington fairies fight back after homes destroyed
Fairies in an Oxfordshire wood have started fighting back after evil-doers vandalised their homes.
Doors to fairy homes began popping up near Kidlington last year - but then they were destroyed.
They have since begun appearing again, this time with warning signs.
-
13 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-39587328/kidlington-fairies-fight-back-after-homes-destroyedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window