Video

A petition has been started to clarify the law on animal-on-animal attacks after a horse was almost killed by a dog and its owner was injured.

Emily Bunton set up the online campaign after her horse Mo was attacked in Wokingham by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Her mother Anna Bunton, who was walking her horse, was also cut when the dog tried to bite through her leather boots.

The dog went on to attack a second horse nearby that was also seriously injured.

Police said no criminal offence had been committed. Emily Bunton wants the law to be changed.