Poppy seller, 91, marks 56 years helping British Legion
A 91-year-old poppy seller is marking 56 years of raising money for the Royal British Legion.
Joyce Lovelock from Thatcham in Berkshire became determined to help service personnel after her father's experiences in the trenches in World War One.
13 Nov 2016
