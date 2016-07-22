University uses Pokemon Go to recruit

Video

Staff at Reading University are trying to recruit online students through the new mobile game Pokemon Go.

As players come on to the campus to catch creatures on the virtual reality game, staff members approach them about potential online courses.

Some of them include creating games for android phones, similar to Pokemon Go.

The university's Dr Matthew Nicholls said: "There are some really great connections between this augmented reality phenomenon that is Pokemon Go, and some of the courses we offer."