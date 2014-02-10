Media player
Buckskin residents face sewage in streets after flooding
Several water gauges along the River Thames have measured record levels as flood waters continue to rise.
Several severe flood warnings are in place along a stretch of the river in Berkshire.
Residents in Buckskin, west of Basingstoke, have said recent flooding has led to some sewers overflowing and leaving raw sewage in the streets.
10 Feb 2014
