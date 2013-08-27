Video

Water minister Richard Benyon has called for a clampdown on a pesticide that "seriously" polluted the River Kennet between Wiltshire and Berkshire.

The MP said an "egg cup" of Chlorpyrifos affected a 10-mile (16km) stretch of the river, killing shrimp.

Mr Benyon said the "fragile eco system" of the river had been "devastated". He added the tiny amount of pesticide that caused the damage was "terrifying".

The Environment Agency is investigating the source of the pollution.