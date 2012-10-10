Huawei in Basingstoke
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chinese firm Huawei moves to Reading from Basingstoke

Chinese telecoms company Huawei is relocating from Hampshire to Berkshire in order to accommodate more staff, it has announced.

The firm will move its headquarters from the current offices in Basingstoke to Green Park in Reading in April 2013.

  • 10 Oct 2012