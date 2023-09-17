Archive footage has showed the aftermath of a bridge collapse that left piles of rubble on a major railway line.

The Hatfield Road Bridge in Hertfordshire, said to have been 100 years old, started to crumble suddenly in February 1966.

Men working on the line nearby were able to run to Hatfield Station and stop any trains approaching the scene.

Nobody was injured and the bridge was demolished the next day.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830