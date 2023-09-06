Video showed a black plume of smoke rising from the site of a fire on an industrial estate.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to a "large commercial building fire" in Stockton End, Sandy.

It advised people in the area to keep windows and doors closed because so much smoke was being generated.

An eyewitness told the BBC five crews, including an aerial platform, were at the scene and the fire seemed to be at a lawnmower repair shop.