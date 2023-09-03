Archive footage showed hundreds of drivers protesting over the introduction of speed limits on UK motorways.

Vehicles were limited to 70mph (113km/h) from December 1965, which started as a trial but was made permanent in 1967 after a fall in the number of accidents.

A BBC report filmed at an M1 service area near Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, in 1966, showed how many opposed the new speed limit.

It was previously unrestricted on motorways and one woman, who claimed to have driven at up to 115mph, said: "It's quite ridiculous if you're expected to dawdle along at 70mph".