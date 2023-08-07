An emergency call handler has met and paid tribute to a woman who gave birth to twin boys alone with his help.

Molly Digby from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, called 999 when her waters broke in January and quickly gave birth to Jacob, who weighed 1.2kg (2.6lbs).

She then delivered and had to resuscitate Archie, who only weighed 570g (1.3lbs), with the help of medic Nick Hall on the phone.

Mr Hall said the babies survived because she "followed everything to a tee" and was "a true inspiration" for the way she stayed calm.