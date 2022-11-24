The moment two cars crashed on a roundabout into a front garden has been caught on camera.

Footage shared on Facebook showed a red vehicle driving over the junction in St Margaret's Avenue, Luton, and a second blue car hitting it.

Bedfordshire Police said it was called at 20:20 BST on Wednesday to an incident involving two vehicles.

"One person suffered slight injuries and went to hospital to be checked over, and one person was reported for having no insurance and driving without due care and attention", a spokeswoman said.