Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in a market town - with some nearby residents losing power and water supplies.

Crews were sent to an industrial estate on London Road in Baldock at about 18:15 BST on Tuesday.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after the fire rapidly developed with various business units at risk.

It was scaled down by about 00:45 but was "ongoing" and roads were expected to remain closed throughout Wednesday.